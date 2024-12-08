ESPN Reveals Patriots' Chances for No. 1 Pick
The New England Patriots are enjoying their by week in Week 14 and are resting up for the rest of the 2024 NFL season.
With four games left in the season, the Patriots still have a shot at the No. 1 overall pick. If the season ended today, they would have the No. 4 pick.
Landing the No. 1 pick would be huge for the future of the franchise. That would give them an opportunity to bring in star wide receiver Travis Hunter. He would be a perfect running mate long-term for Drake Maye.
What are the chances that New England could actually end up with the No. 1 pick?
ESPN has listed the chance that the Patriots end up with the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They have that change at 27.5 percent chance. Overall, they give New England an average draft position of 2.9.
More than likely, they won't end up getting that pick. There are some very bad football teams who are currently ahead of them.
Also, the Patriots have been looking more and more competitive as the season has gone on. It would not be surprising to see New England pick up another win or two in the final four games.
It will be very interesting to see what the Patriots end up doing throughout the rest of the year and where they end up in the draft order.
While the young team would love to win some games, losing could serve them better in the big picture. At least for now, they still have a decent chance for the top pick.
Next up for New England coming out of the bye week will be a Week 15 matchup on the road against the Arizona Cardinals. A loss next week would certainly help their chances when it comes to draft order.
