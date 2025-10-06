Fans Push for Patriots to Activate Rookie WR
For the New England Patriots, a future with wide receiver Efton Chism III is looming.
Chism was one of eight wide receivers to make the initial 53-man roster. Including him, the current active ride receivers listed on the roster are Kayshon Boutte, Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, and Kyle Williams. Chism was a star for the Pat this preseason; The 5'10, 198 pound receiver caught for 121 yards across 12 receptions, also scoring two touchdowns.
Yet, he has not yet taken to the field.
Originally undrafted, the Eastern Washington alum signed with the Pats as a free agent back in May for a record-breaking $259,000 guaranteed within a three-year, $2.99 million contract.
Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is also currently gelling more with his receivers and has placed more of a priority on the air-game. The Patriots' signal caller is coming off a game against the Carolina Panthers which saw him post a quarterback rating of 155.6, just a few points away from a perfect score.
His performance also earned him a passer rating of over 135.0.
Back to Chism — some predict he could see play as soon as next week or in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans. Wideout Stefon Diggs is currently looked at as the WR1.
Fans Call For Mike Vrabel to "Release the Chism"
Pretty much every single reply to the Patriots' inactive list consist of fans practically begging Mike Vrabel and the rest of the coaching staff to play Chism.
"Chism had 120 catches and 1311 yards in 2024 and 13 TDs. He's caught everything thrown to him all pre-season," said one Patriots fan on X. "He's Julian Edelman - about 4 years advanced - because he played WR and not QB in college. He's ready now."
"YOU CANT KEEP DEPRIVING ME OF MY CHISM," another fan said.
"Chiz will get his start when someone goes down. Not wishing injury on anyone but it’s part of the game. His time is coming," said one other Patriots fan.
"WHAT THE….. WHY ARE YOU SELLING?!? PLAY EFTON CHISM III PLEASE," another fan said, also in all caps.
More specifically, fans say it's time to "release the Chism."
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!