Watch: Patriots Preseason Star's Emotional Reaction to Making Roster
The New England Patriots are counting on a bright future from wide receiver Efton Chism III.
Chism was one of eight wide receivers to make the initial 53-man roster, and after the team parted ways with Kendrick Bourne and Javon Baker. Including Chism, the current active ride receivers listed on the roster are Kayshon Boutte, Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, and Kyle Williams.
Chism said his versatility on the field helps him stand out amongst other NFL receivers.
“I think my ability to do different roles and different stuff will allow me to stay here longer, and allow me to elevate my role into different situations where I want to be on the field,” the wideout previously said in reaction to making the team.
Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf was the one who revealed the news to Chism that he made the team ad that the rest of the Pats' personnel view his future with the team as bright.
"I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for everything and to let you know that you made the team," Wolf said to Chism on Aug. 26. "We're excited about where you started out ... You've rewarded our scouts with your hard work and determination and your effort. I thank you for everything, you've earned it. And this is a jumping off point ... this is the start of your career."
The video then shows Chism getting emotional and offering up an official response to making the final 53-man roster.
"Sitting down, you always get a little bit of butterflies and then he told me that I made the team," Chism. "Huge blessing, huge honor and I'm so thankful just for the opportunity from the Patriots' organization and I'm just excited to get to work."
This latest development from the Patriots comes after Chism was a star for the Pat this preseason. The 5'10, 198 pound receiver caught for 121 yards across 12 receptions, also scoring two touchdowns. The Eastern Washington alum signed with the Pats as a free agent back in May for a record-breaking $259,000 guaranteed within a three-year, $2.99 million contract.
Chism has been making waves throughout the fanbase and has clearly emerged as someone who will be critical for New England's offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels — which has now been recognized not just by making the roster, but in words from Wolf himself.
