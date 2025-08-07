Former Commanders RB Discusses Learning Patriots Offense
FOXBORO, MA. — When the New England Patriots welcomed in the Washington Commanders for a day of joint practice, it was a reunion for a number of players wearing burgundy and gold (Deatrich Wise Jr, Jonanthan Jones and Carl Davis, among others). For Patriots running back Antonio Gibson, it was the first time he got to face off against his former squad.
That means it was his first time seeing Commanders second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.
"Special, man," Gibson told Commanders.com’s Zach Selby following Wednesday’s practice. "There's not too much to say about it, y'all seen the play, it ain't too much I gotta say. But, special, man. I hope he keeps doing his thing. I hope he has a long career."
While Gibson didn’t cross paths with Daniels during his time in Washington, he now plays with another young quarterback who was selected just one spot after him.
Both Gibson and Drake Maye – who had success together in a pitiful 2024 season overall – are now adapting to the new Patriots offensive system. Under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Gibson, Maye and the rest of the New England roster that hadn’t experienced a McDaniels playbook is learning on the fly.
“The details are crazy,” Gibson said. “He doesn’t play about that. There’s no sugar-coating it. You have to know the details. It’s one thing to know the offense, but the little things matter. Once those start clicking, you can see it.”
Alongside Gibson in the Patriots running back room is entrenched starter Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison and JaMycal Hasty. It’s a crowded room on paper, but Gibson knows the offense can find a flow state through the running attack.
It all comes down to adapting to McDaniels’ offense and getting the whole offense on the same page.
“If we do the details right, we have a good play almost 90 percent of the time. And once you do something small, one player, it messes up everything. That’s what he instilled in us. So, once we get 11 guys on the same page, it’s almost unstoppable.”
It took a bit for Gibson to find his groove during his season with New England in 2024. Fumbling issues for Stevenson threw Gibson into a bigger role, but he had struggled to use that as a launch pad into year two.
“I’m not going to speak for everybody. For me, it took some time,” he said. “I know I struggled in OTAs.”
Gibson signed a three-year contract worth $11.25 million with New England ahead of last season, and finished the year with 120 rushes, 538 yards on the ground and one touchdown as the team’s second-in-command in the backfield.
Now as the Patriots’ projected third-string (behind Stevenson and Henderson), Gibson is hoping to smooth out those learning kinks and hit the ground running once the first week of the regular season inches closer.
“I’m getting there now,” he said. “I’m starting to get more confident. There are still a few things here and there — it takes time — but I’m getting there. And once you get it, everything else is smooth.”
