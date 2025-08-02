Legendary Patriots Safeties Face Off In Trivia
FOXBORO, MA. — It's a lock that Devin McCourty will soon join Rodney Harrison into the Patriots Hall of Fame at some point. But which one of the legendary defensive backs is better at New England football trivia?
As part of the latest episode of Chris Simms' Unbuttoned podcast, the new Sunday Night Football analysts went head-to-head to see who could make former head coach Bill Belichick prouder.
The contest didn't come without some groans from the contestants and some mild ribbing from Simms -- who also could count himself as a former Patriot. The quarterback-turned-broadcaster was hired by the Patriots in 2012 as a coaching assistant to help with offensive quality control. He spent one year in New England before stepping away
Question 1: "Do you know Bill Belichick's middle name?"
The older safety decided to go the funny route with his answer, responding with Weasel. The younger McCourty played it safe and answered with the correct answer: Stephen.
It was a safe guess by Devin, as his father and son both share the name. McCourty 1, Harrison 0.
Question 2: "Can you name one of (Tom Brady's) middle names?"
Neither one was able to think of either "Edward" or "Patrick" for this question. McCourty guessed William -- likely a hold-over from the previous question, but alas, this question came and went without an answer.
"Is that not the whitest guy name in the history of the world right there?" Simms joked. McCourty 1, Harrison.
Question 3: "Other than Tom Brady, who was the only other Patriot player to win one Super Bowl with both of you?"
Both McCourty and Harrison struggled on this one. The answer? Defensive tackle and Patriots Hall of Famer Vince Wilfork, who was drafted with the 21st overall pick in the 2004 draft and was a part of New England's Super Bowl XXXIX and XLIX teams.
Both defenders had their fair share of games with the large nose tackle. Harrison spent four seasons playing alongside the Miami product, while McCourty spent the first five seasons of his career with Wilfork. McCourty 1, Harrison 0.
Question 4: "What number did Kevin Faulk wear?"
This is where the game got interesting. As Simms rattled off past Pats legends and what uniform numbers they wore, the safeties began to settle in. A cool, calm and collected D-Mac answered with the correct No. 33 to double his lead. McCourty 2, Harrison 0.
Question 5: "What's Matt Light's number?"
Harrison struck right back. The Patriots offensive lineman -- who resides alongside Harrison in the annals of the team's Hall of Fame -- wore No. 72 during his long career with the team. His fellow Super Bowl champ answered right to get on the board. McCourty 2, Harrison 1.
Question 6: "Do you know Logan Mankins' number?"
"I know my o-line," Harrison said. Not well enough, as he wasn't able to think of Mankins' No. 70. He guessed No. 66, grimaced when he got it wrong and McCourty swooped in to claim the right answer. It would make sense, as the younger defensive back spent more time with Mankins, someone who's been on the Patriots Hall of Fame ballot the past couple of years, to get it correct. McCourty 3, Harrison 1.
Question 7: "Who had more career interceptions, Devin or Rodney?"
While McCourty have gotten the better of Harrison in the interception department (He had 35 compared to Harrison's 34), the elder player answered first. A quick gesture to McCourty -- "I think he did" -- gave Harrison his second correct answer of the day.
He did however have the bigger interception in his New England career. In the waning moments of Super Bowl XXXIX, Harrison grabbed a tipped ball to seal the Patriots' third title in four years. It was his second pick of the day off of the Eagles' Donovan McNabb, and the first of the team's three Super Bowl championships that didn't have to end in a field goal. McCourty 3, Harrison 2.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!