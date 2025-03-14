Former Patriots QB Signs With Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have put pen to paper with a former New England Patriots quarterback.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have agreed to a one-year deal with Bailey Zappe.
The former Patriots starter for eight games across two seasons found his way to Kansas City midway through last year after having a stint with the Cleveland Browns. During his time in New England, he put together 2,053 passing yards on a 63.2% completion rate, paired with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Zappe was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft after spending one year at Western Kentucky University –– putting together a campaign where he threw for a mind-boggling 5,967 passing yards and 62 touchdowns leading all FBS quarterbacks.
He entered the mix for New England as an intriguing backup option behind then-starter Mac Jones, and as he began to struggle, it opened the door for Zappe to get an opportunity to start, and even show out for a few solid performances as well.
Zappe's best performance in a Patriots uniform likely came in Week 15 of the 2023 season on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos, a game he finished with 256 passing yards and two touchdowns while completing 75.8% of his passes in a 26-23 victory.
Eventually, the quarterback room became a bit crowded surrounding Zappe entering the 2024 campaign with the likes of Drake Maye, Jacoby Brissett, and Joe Milton III entering the room, leading to the WKU product being among the initial cuts of the 53-man roster.
Now, in just under a year, the 25-year-old has found a new home to stay aboard the Kansas City quarterback room with Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew for the season ahead.
