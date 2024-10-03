Former Patriots QB Reveals Key to Beat Dolphins
Heading into Week 5 NFL action, the New England Patriots badly need to figure out how to pick up a win. They will be facing off against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins.
Both teams have started off the season slow. The Patriots have lost three straight games after a huge upset win in Week 1, while the Dolphins have been wrecked by injuries so far and have to figure out a way to stay afloat until they get healthy.
For New England, dropping to 1-4 on the season would be close to a death blow. Bouncing back from that record would be no easy task. They need to figure out how to beat Miami and get back to playing the way they did in the first game of the season.
One former Patriots quarterback spoke out about the team and revealed the key to beating the Dolphins this week. That quarterback is none other than Brian Hoyer.
"So I think what the Patriots really need to do this week is eliminate the losing football from the offense. That means better blocking in the run game. That means better pass protection. That means receivers getting open when they need to get open and everybody just doing their job one play at a time and keep stacking those plays together. We saw them do it Week 1 in Cincinnati. Stay ahead on down and distance, don't get in bad situations, don't have negative plays. It really comes down to people doing their job because what I see a lot of is nine guys, eight guys doing their job really well and a few guys not doing it, and everybody's taking a turn, 'My bad, I'll get it next time.'"
Hoyer also stated that he believes the team that makes the least mistakes will end up winning the game.
So far this season, New England has been unable to play a consistent brand of football. Offensively, they have not been able to move the ball well and defensively they have given up too many big plays.
Part of the offensive struggles have had to do with very poor offensive line play. The line has to figure things out.
Defensively, the Patriots need to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. They have the talent to get to the quarterback, but they haven't done it consistently by any stretch.
The talent is there for New England to take care of business this week. They simply need to show it on the field.
