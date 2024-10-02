Patriots Named Davante Adams Landing Spot
The New England Patriots have a potential opportunity to make a massive upgrade to their wide receiver situation.
Davante Adams has reportedly requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, the Patriots are being viewed as a potential team to watch in trade discussions.
Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated has listed New England as one of the potential Adams trade destinations before the deadline.
"Because the Patriots were involved in the Aiyuk discussions, they deserve to be mentioned here, but I don’t love the fit. Aiyuk was a long-term play. He’s far younger than Adams and could grow with Drake Maye whenever the former No. 3 pick assumes the starting quarterback job. Adams, on the other hand, would only be rounding out his prime with Maye and putting himself into a personnel situation not unlike the one he is desperately trying to escape in Las Vegas," Orr writes.
As Orr mentioned, the Patriots would not offer Adams much of a change from his current situation that has made him so unhappy. Playing alongside Jacoby Brissett isn't something that would excite him.
That being said, playing for a franchise like New England might be of interest.
He has been frustrated with the lack of quality play from the quarterback position with the Raiders. However, he has also been frustrated with the way the organization has handled itself during his time with the team as well.
Joining the Patriots is a breath of fresh air for many players. They do things the right way, the front office and coaching staff are always run well, and ownership forms good relationships with players.
It may not be a highly likely scenario that Adams joins New England, but it's an option nonetheless.
During the 2024 NFL season with Las Vegas so far, Adams has caught 18 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown. He is still one of the most feared wide receivers in the NFL.
Should the Patriots decide to get aggressive and try to win now, Adams would be an ideal trade target. He would single-handedly take the offense to the next level. His presence alone would make them a much more dangerous team.
Again, it's important to caution fans that this move is unlikely. Trading for Brandon Aiyuk would have been much different due to his age. Adams isn't getting any younger and he wants to win while he's still in his prime.
Despite the chances being on the low end, New England will still be a team to keep an eye on as this situation unfolds.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!