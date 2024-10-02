Patriots Lose Key Lineman for Season
The New England Patriots have suffered a major injury loss on the offensive side of the football heading into Week 5 action.
According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Andrews will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the injury he suffered to his shoulder.
Jerod Mayo, the Patriots' first-year head coach, spoke out and called it a "huge loss" for the team.
Throughout the first four weeks of the season, the offensive line has struggled in a big way. Jacoby Brissett has been under pressure at a very high level and the running game has struggled to stay consistent.
Losing Andrews will make fixing the offensive line issues even more difficult.
Recently, many have been urging New England to consider dipping into the free agency market to add more help for the line. One name in particular that has come up is veteran left tackle David Bakhtiari.
That being said, the loss of Andrews will not be able to be replaced. He will be missed in a big way throughout the rest of the season.
Hopefully, players will be able to step up and help soften the blow of the injury.
Next up for the Patriots will be a tough Week 5 matchup at home against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins. New England will need to figure out a way to pull out a win. They can't afford to drop to 1-4 on the season.
While there are major question marks about New England right now, the future is still bright. Mayo is the right guy to lead this team forward and Drake Maye offers big-time potential for years to come at the quarterback position.
It will be interesting to see how the line looks in Week 5 without Andrews. This is a tough blow for the Patriots, but other players will have an opportunity to step up and fill in for him.
