Patriots C David Andrews Mulling Season-Ending Surgery
The New England Patriots saw star center David Andrews go down with a shoulder injury during their Week 4 loss against the San Francisco 49ers.
For an offensive line that has struggled in a big way this season, that was an obvious concern. Now, the team has received a very disappointing and concerning update about Andrews.
According to a report from Mark Daniels of MassLive, Andrews is dealing with a shoulder injury that will require surgery. Sadly, if he does undergo the surgery, it would end his season.
Andrews is considering his options and considering trying to play through the pain, but that decision has not been finalized yet.
Losing Andrews would be yet another blow for the Patriots' offense line. They have already struggled this season and he is their biggest leader.
At this point in time, New England is in a tough position. They have been blown out in two straight games and the reality is starting to set in that they might be in store for a very long season. Andrews being forced out for the rest of the year would make bouncing back much more difficult.
Only time will tell, but this situation doesn't sound like it's going to end in the Patriots' favor.
Of course, we can always hope that Andrews will be able to keep playing and manage the injury. Then, he could undergo the surgery during the offseason.
Jacoby Brissett and potentially Drake Maye at some point this season would prefer to have Andrews on the field.
However, New England needs to be careful with Andrews. The last thing they want to see is the injury get even worse because he tries to play through it.
All of that being said, more updates should be coming in the near future. As soon as those are available, we'll make sure to share them with you.
