Patriots Considering RB Change
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been dealing with a horrendous fumbling issue early in the 2024 NFL season, which could result in head coach Jerod Mayo turning to Antonio Gibson.
Mayo said that Gibson starting over Stevenson in Week 5 is "definitely under consideration" as the Patriots prepare to face the Miami Dolphins, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.
Stevenson has fumbled in each of his first four games and hasn't been overly productive, rushing for 267 yards and a couple of touchdowns while averaging a pedestrian 4.1 yards per carry.
Taking things a step further, Stevenson has logged under four yards per attempt in each of his last three games. He carried the ball 13 times for 43 yards in New England's Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
But would rolling with Gibson provide the Pats with a better chance?
Gibson has totaled 155 rushing yards while posting 5.3 yards per attempt in 2024. He has also caught seven passes for 82 yards.
The Patriots signed the 26-year-old in free agency. He spent the first four years of his career with the Washington Commanders, with his best campaign coming in 2021 when he racked up 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
However, last season, Gibson recorded a meager 265 yards and one score as a rusher. He showed impressive pass-catching chops, hauling in 48 receptions for 389 yards and a couple of touchdowns, but he fell off the radar in the running game.
But it seems like Gibson could be getting another opportunity in Foxborough.
The former third-round pick carried the ball six times for just 12 yards against the 49ers. His best showing of the year thus far came in the Patriots' Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, when he tallied 96 yards on 11 rushing attempts.
