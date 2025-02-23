Patriots Urged to Make Blockbuster Trade for Colorado Star
The New England Patriots currently hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With that pick, they should be able to find a key impact player. However, losing out on the No. 1 pick by winning the final game of the season was a tough break.
Looking ahead to the draft, there is one player that most fans want above any other. Colorado Buffaloes star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is the player that many would like to see join the Patriots.
Drake Maye needs a legitimate No. 1 playmaker at wide receiver this offseason. Hunter would be that guy.
Unfortunately, there is a good chance that Hunter could end up being drafted before New England is on the clock at No. 4 overall.
With that in mind, Michael DeVito of Musket Fire has suggested that the Patriots could consider trying to trade up from No. 4 in order to land him.
"The argument is that Mike Vrabel should do whatever it takes to bring Travis Hunter, a generational talent, to Foxborough," DeVito wrote. "Trade 2025 picks, 2026 picks, and players in the optimum combination you can to Tennessee to get the job done. You win with top players. Travis Hunter is the best player in the 2025 NFL draft. Make the deal."
Making a strong move for Hunter does make sense. Tee Higgins is no longer expected to hit free agency, which takes the main target for New England at wide receiver off the board.
Pivoting to pursuing Hunter would be the kind of move that could take Maye and the offense to the next level.
During the 2024 season with Colorado, Hunter racked up 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns offensively. He also had a big year as a cornerback, totaling 35 tackles, a forced fumble, four interceptions, and 11 defended passes.
All of that being said, this will be a scenario to keep an eye on. Hunter to the Patriots would be an ideal fit for both parties and should be something New England tries to get done.
