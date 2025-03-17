Former Patriots DT Joins AFC Rival
The New England Patriots have already made a bunch of additions to their defense this offseason, but they have also sustained some losses in the process.
The Patriots saw long-time cornerback Jonathan Jones depart for the Indianapolis Colts, and now, another one of their top defenders has left via free agency, as defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ekuale was a pleasant surprise for New England in 2024, as he played in 16 games and registered 52 tackles and a sack.
With Christian Barmore sidelined for most of the season due to blood clots and Davon Godchaux encountering his fair share of struggles, Ekuale stepped in and provided the Pats with a steady presence in the trenches, enjoying the best year of his career.
The 31-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Washington State, went undrafted but ultimately landed with the Cleveland Browns in 2019. After spending one season with the Browns and a year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ekuale joined the Patriots in 2021.
Ekuale had a very limited role early on in New England, amassing a grand total of 22 tackles and four sacks over his first three seasons with the club. As a matter of fact, in 2023, he appeared in just three contests and logged three tackles.
But thanks to a rather strong campaign in 2024, the Samoan native was able to generate some interest on the free-agent market and was able to sign with a contender.
The Pats went out and bagged Milton Williams on a massive four-year, $104 million contract, making the need to retain Ekuale somewhat minimal. Barmore is expected back in 2025, and the Patriots can also draft another defensive lineman next month.
That being said, Ekuale should be commended for the job he did during his final season in Foxborough.
