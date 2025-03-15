New Patriots WR Explains Origin of Viral Quirk
Despite a terrific collection of defensive additions thus far in free agency, the New England Patriots are still seeking a true No. 1 receiver to complement second-year quarterback Drake Maye. While they are still looking for a big playmaker, they did add a great utility player to their offense.
Mack Hollins had a career year in 2024 with the division-rival Buffalo Bills. He led all Bills' receivers in touchdown receptions and was also one of their best run blockers and special team players.
He also has a very notable quirk - he doesn't wear shoes. The "Free the Feet" movement became an overnight sensation in Buffalo during training camp last year and will be attached to Hollins for the remainder of his career. He was asked how and when he began going shoeless during his introductory press conference.
"It started about six or seven years ago," Hollins said. "I met some trainers called Melbourne Muscular Therapy out in Australia. They showed up, I flew them out from Australia to Philly. They showed up and the way y'all look at me is how I was looking at them. They were walking around Philly barefoot and I was like 'I might have sent the wrong guys out here.' But that was their philosophy - being barefoot and kind of getting back to your original ways of movement. That grew into me training barefoot all the time for about two years, three years. And then probably in the last two or three years I kind of went to [going barefoot all the time]. One less thing to pack."
Hollins will quickly become a fan-favorite in New England, especially if his level of play carries over from last season. A free-spirited, reliable role receiver would be hard for any fan to not enjoy.
