Former Patriots Captain Joins Flagship Radio Station
As the old saying goes: “You can’t keep a good man down.”
Less than one month removed from announcing his NFL retirement after 10 seasons — all with the New England Patriots — longtime team captain David Andrews will be lending his wisdom and counsel to arguably the most influential media medium in the region.
Beasley Media Group, Inc. announced on Tuesday that Andrews will be joining its 98.5 The Sports Hub station as a contributor during the 2025 NFL season.
The former Pats’ center and two-time Super Bowl Champion will most prominently be featured on the station’s The Zolak & Bertrand Show with a weekly appearance throughout the Patriots season. Andrews will also be featured on The Sports Hub Patriots Radio Network Pregame Show and will co-host a video podcast with Patriots analyst and beat writer Alex Barth.
“David’s leadership and deep understanding of the game made him a standout on the field, and we’re excited to bring that same level of insight and authenticity to our listeners,” said Rick Radzik, Program Director at 98.5 The Sports Hub. “He’s a natural fit for our lineup and the perfect voice to help break down the season from a player perspective.”
“I’ve enjoyed a great relationship with the Sports Hub since coming to New England 10 years ago,” said Andrews. “I’m looking forward to providing my analysis and perspective across the station’s various platforms this season.”
On the field, Andrews was New England’s “steady man in the middle.” He was the starting center for a top-10 offense in each of his first four seasons, including the NFL’s top-ranked offense in 2017. Overall, Andrews played in 124 regular season games with 121 starts and played in 12 postseason games with 10 starts, including three straight Super Bowls. He was voted to the 2010s All-Decade Team at center and was the 2020 recipient of the Ron Burton Community Service Award.
The former Georgia Bulldog was also one of the most durable players. Save for missing the entirety of 2019 due to the discovery of blood clots in his lungs, and 13 games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury, Andrews missed just eight games in eight seasons.
Still, Andrews’ most indelible mark on the only franchise for which he played was made by the leadership and perseverance he embodied each and every day. He was a valued , as well as a positive presence in the locker room. Whether it be providing protection for his quarterback, or a voice of wisdom and counsel to a young offensive lineman in need, the Jones Creek, Georgia native always maintained his poise and professionalism.
Beasley Media Group’s 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), the flagship station of the New England Patriots, broadcasting their games via radio. The two sides recently announced a contract extension to continue this partnership through the 2033 season. The station has been the Patriots' flagship since its launch in 2009
