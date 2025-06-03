Patriots Legend David Andrews Offers Emotional Goodbye
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For the past ten years, longtime New England Patriots team captain David Andrews has embodied the virtues of fortitude, professionalism and class — the very same which have been used to define the franchise for which he played throughout his career.
Therefore, it is only fitting that the veteran center will remain forever a Patriot by officially announcing his retirement on Monday during a ceremony in his honor at the GP Atrium at Gillette Stadium.
Often wiping away tears from his eyes, an emotional Andrews expressed heartfelt “gratitude” for the support he received from his family, friends, teammates, coaches and fans throughout the past decade. Fittingly, the 32-year-old quoted the New Testament as he revealed his decision to leave behind the game which has taken a central role in his life for more than a quarter-century.
“As it says in 2 Timothy 4:7-8, ‘I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith,’” Andrews said. "I wouldn't change one thing about my 26 years playing this game, but it's time to say goodbye."
On the field, Andrews was New England’s “steady man in the middle.” He was the starting center for a top-10 offense in each of his first four seasons, including the NFL’s top-ranked offense in 2017. Overall, Andrews played in 124 regular season games with 121 starts and played in 12 postseason games with 10 starts, including three straight Super Bowls. He was voted to the 2010s All-Decade Team at center and was the 2020 recipient of the Ron Burton Community Service Award.
The former Georgia Bulldog was also one of the Patriots most durable players. Save for missing the entirety of 2019 due to the discovery of blood clots in his lungs, and 13 games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury, Andrews missed just eight games in eight seasons.
Still, Andrews’ most indelible mark on the only franchise for which he played was made by the leadership and perseverance he embodied each and every day. He was a valued teammate, as well as a positive presence in the locker room. Whether it be providing protection for his quarterback, or a voice of wisdom and counsel to a young offensive lineman in need, the Jones Creek, Georgia native always maintained his poise and professionalism. Following a touching video tribute from several of his teammates — including legendary quarterback Tom Brady — Andrews saluted them in kind.
”I've been blessed to know and compete with some of the best people and best athletes throughout my career,” Andrews said. “I was so fortunate in 2015 to come into an amazing locker room. I learned what it means to be a professional on and off the field. I hope every one of you know that when I stepped on the field, I gave it everything I had.”
Following his relaese from the team earlier this offseason, Andrews disclosed that he did maintain a desire to continue playing the game of football. However, both his health and his desire to remain a Patriot were the deciding factors in his choosing retirement.
“I wasn’t healthy, so that was a part of it,” Andrews revealed. “I still wanted to play, but I didn't want to go do it for another organization. That wasn't what I had in mind for the end of my career. I wanted to finish it here, and I did.”
As he enters the next phase of his life, the only certitude which Andrews was willing to admit is that his family will be his primary — and for the time being, sole — focus. While entering the coaching realm is not currently in his plans, the former Pats captain is excited to invest his time and energy in the well-being of his wife Mackenzie and his two boys Ford and Worth.
"To my most important teammate, my amazing wife MacKenzie, when we started to date 12 years ago, I don't think any one of us could imagine this is where we'd end up. You've loved and cared for me in more ways than I can imagine … I love you and there's no one else I'd want to share this journey with," he said.
"To my boys, Ford and Worth … Whatever you decide to do, don't let anyone ever tell you that you can't do something," said Andrews. "You will fail and you will fall down, but what matters is how you get up and respond. There will be highs and lows, but if you work hard and stay true to yourself and believe in yourself, you will accomplish anything.
"Nothing has brought me as much joy as being your dad," he added.
Lastly, Andrews addressed the fans who championed him during his New England tenure. Though he will always maintain his southern roots, he is proud to be a member of the southern New England community because of their dedication and support.
“To all the fans and the community of New England, it was such a joy to grow and love this place and the people here,” Andrews recalled. “No matter the rain, snow, or cold, y'all were there each and every Sunday. It's such a special place and I'm proud to call New England home”
Accordingly, David Andrews will remain both a Patriot and a New Englander for life. All that remains to cap his incredible career is a fitting for a red, Patriots Hall of Fame jacket, along with a future hopefully filled with life’s blessings for a man who truly deserves them.
