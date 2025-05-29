David Andrews Retires: Patriots ‘Steady Man in the Middle’
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — French philosopher Michel de Montaigne once said: “Valor is stability, not of legs and arms, but of courage and the soul.”
In a football sense, New England Patriots center David Andrews has embodied the spirit of such valor for the past 10 NFL seasons — playing the role of the team’s “steady man in the middle.”
Whether celebrating championships, or wallowing through a double-digit loss season, the one constant throughout the second wave of the Brady-Belichick era was Andrews’ leadership. The 32-year-old — whose intent to retire was announced on Wednesday via team communication — won two Super Bowls with the franchise and was an eight-time team captain. Either on the field, or in the locker room, Andrews always led by example and played his assigned role to the best of his ability. He was perennially considered among the league’s top centers, providing dependable protection for quarterbacks such as Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Mac Jones and Drake Maye. His stellar on-field efforts ultimately earned him selection to the Patriots All-2010s Team.
Andrews was also one of the Patriots most durable players. Save for missing the entirety of 2019 due to the discovery of blood clots in his lungs, and 13 games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury, Andrews missed just 12 games in eight seasons. In a moment of retrospect during his final season on New England’s bench, former Pats coach Bill Belichick praised his longest-tenured offensive captain for his durability.
“Look, like everybody who plays a lot of football, you get banged up, you're going to deal with some stuff during the year,” Belichick said when asked of Andrews in late December 2024. “David has shown a lot of physical toughness to play through that, a lot of mental toughness. He would never come out of practice for a play. We have to take him out to help manage some of the bumps and bruises that he has. But, this guy is a warrior.”
Still, Andrews’ most indelible mark on the only franchise for which he played was made by the leadership and perseverance he embodied each and every day. He was a valued teammate, as well as a positive presence in the locker room. Whether it be providing protection for his quarterback, or a voice of wisdom and counsel to a young offensive lineman in need, the former Georgia Bulldog always maintained his poise and professionalism.
In short … when you needed David Andrews, he was there to do his job.
Steady, dependable and courageous, exactly what a ”man in the middle” should be.
In fact, Andrews’ exemplified courage even when dealing with the media. With the Pats eliminated from playoff contention in 2023, and occupying the cellar of both the division and conference, Andrews never once wavered in his commitment to be the team’s first line of postgame communication — even when most of those long walks to the podium included explaining the team’s subpar performance to an angry, fan-fueled firing squad after each of the team’s 13 losses. For his efforts, Andrews received the 2023 Ron Hobson “Good Guy” award from the Pats media contingent.
With his retirement set to become official on June 2, David Andrews leaves large shoes to fill in New England. No matter the direction in which life’s next chapter may carry him, he will undoubtedly proceed with skill, class and a valor which few professional athletes carry from the gridiron battlefield.
Accordingly, his place in the Patriots Hall of Fame, along with an aesthetically-pleasing red jacket rightfully awaits him in the near future.
Not too bad for a “man in the middle.”
