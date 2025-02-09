Former Patriots QB Offers Major Prediction
During the 2024 NFL season, there were not many things to be excited about for New England Patriots fans. Hopefully, that will all change during the upcoming offseason.
Already, the Patriots have made a move that excited the fans. They moved on from Jerod Mayo and brought in Mike Vrabel to be their new head coach.
Now, the roster must improve in order for the team to take a big leap forward from 2024 to 2025.
Thankfully, they already have their franchise quarterback. Drake Maye showed off superstar potential during his rookie season. New England also has other pieces in place throughout the roster that should help them get back on track.
All of that being said, former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe has made a major prediction about when New England will be able to get back into contention.
“I’m excited about the future,” Bledsoe said on the Boston Has Entered The Chat podcast. “It may not be this year that they’re gonna be back on top, but I would predict that in the next two, three, four years they’re going to be contenders again, and they’re going to be back in the hunt.”
Bledsoe also commented about Vrabel and Maye and the future of the Patriots, along with some other areas of the team.
“I think he’s going to be outstanding,” Bledsoe said. "I think he’s got a great quarterback to work with. I really like Drake Maye’s game. In really tough circumstances this year, I thought he played very, very well. I think they’ve got the right pieces in the right places from that standpoint: the coordinator and the quarterback. And I love their head coach."
Hopefully, New England is able to make the quick turnaround that Bledsoe is suggesting. If they can be back in contention within the next four years, that would be a big win.
While there are reasons to be frustrated with how the Patriots played last season, the future is looking bright.
