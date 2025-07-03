Former Patriots Star Takes Issue With AFC East Rival
The New England Patriots saw their AFC East rival Miami Dolphins swing a blockbuster trade earlier this week, as they sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith — a former Patriot — to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
That's a lot of star power involved in one trade, but former Patriots running back James White took issue with the Dolphins' move for one reason.
Smith didn't quite work out during his two seasons with the Patriots in 2021 and 2022 but began to break out with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 when he caught 50 passes for 582 yards and three touchdowns.
Then, last season, Smith hauled in 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight scores in Miami, earning his first Pro Bowl appearance. He will now join Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh and should provide the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback with a very dangerous weapon.
White played one season with Smith in 2021, when Smith logged 28 catches for 294 yards and a touchdown during his debut campaign in New England.
Overall, White spent eight years with the Pats between 2014 and 2021, serving as a dynamic all-purpose back. His best season came in 2018, when he rushed for 425 yards and five scores while also snaring 87 balls for 751 yards while reaching the end zone seven times as a receiver.
The 33-year-old won a pair of Super Bowl championships with the Patriots and played significant roles in both of those playoff runs.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins are in rough shape after resembling a potential Super Bowl contender a couple of years ago. They went just 8-9 last season and appear to be entering a soft rebuilding phase, so it will be interesting to see how things shake out in South Beach this fall.
