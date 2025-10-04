Former Patriots QB Finally Earning Place in NFL
The NFL career trajectory of Mac Jones has not gone as expected. Then again, very few careers of any professional athlete ever do.
Still, Jones, who came on the scene in 2021 after winning a National Championship for Alabama in 2020, was drafted 15th overall by the Patriots. As he walked up to the stage in his trademark strut, Pats fans definitely felt like this was going to be something interesting.
After a year of the Cam Newton experiment in New England, Jones would take over under center and rack up 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and a 92.5 passer rating over 17 games with the New England Patriots. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and selected for the Pro Bowl. At one point, he had even garnered Rookie of the Year chatter.
Then we all know what happened after that.
Three offensive coordinators and two losing seasons later, Jones was sent packing to his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, where he spent a season as Trevor Lawrence's backup on the Jaguars. This past offseason, he signed a two-year deal worth $7 million to be Brock Purdy's backup in San Francisco.
Between 2022 and just a few weeks ago, Jones undoubtedly had a negative aura around him, and many couldn't tell if it was his own fault or circumstance. Was he a victim of the sinking ship in Foxborough at the time of Bill Belichick's final years as the Patriots' head coach? Did the Bailey Zappe switch break his confidence? Or was he not connecting well with his players on the field and in the locker room?
The truth is, it could be all of those things combined.
However, Jones is now the starter on the 49ers as he fills in for an injured Brock Purdy, and the former Patriot signal caller is 3-0 and fresh off an incredible game against the Rams in the game that kicked off Week 5 on Thursday Night Football. It only adds to the narrative around many other former Patriots players having successful runs since leaving New England.
The 26-23 overtime win saw Jones go 33-of-49 passing, with two touchdowns. He walked out of SoFi Stadium with a passer rating of 100.9 and a new narrative surrounding his name, different from the one he had when he left Gillette Stadium in early 2024.
As the Patriots try to forge a new path under Mike Vrabel and QB Drake Maye, their former signal caller, who left like he had been exiled, is trying to form his own. Jones may be back at QB2 soon, with Brock Purdy's return looming, but with three straight wins for Kyle Shanahan's squad, he has clearly put the league on notice.
It's not about how you start; it's about how you finish, and even if Brock Purdy is back under center soon, Jones may be far from being done in the NFL.
