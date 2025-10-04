Patriots Legend Reacts to Hall of Fame Nomination
Asante Samuel wants to let you know that, for NFL cornerbacks, the criteria to get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is strict. The former New England Patriots star says he fits the bill, and the statistics back it up.
"We do the comparisons, and I'm better. It's not even questionable," Samuel told Patriots on SI. "Y'all can make all these excuses, but you can say whatever you want. Don't like me, whatever, but compare me to your best corner. His two best seasons, three best seasons. You compare mine and see what you get."
The brash ballhawk who quickly became a star in the Patriots' secondary during their early Super Bowl runs, Samuel put together a career that warrants consideration for Canton, Ohio. Drafted 120th overall by New England out of UCF in 2003, Samuel began his tenure in the NFL as a reserve. He slotted in as the Patriots' nickel cornerback and put together five elite seasons before joining the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons to close his career.
In 157 games, Samuel picked off 51 passes -- including a league-best 10 in 2006 -- and returned an interception to the house six times. He led the NFL in passes defended twice (2006 and 2008) and totaled 164 pass breakups in his career.
And yet, even though Samuel pats himself on the back now, it didn't even register to him during his playing days that he could have been in talks for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It's early (he's one of 152 modern era players to be put on the ballot), but Samuel knows that he has the resume to advance -- this year, or years in the future.
"We all want to be recognized as one of the greatest at the position ... It's an awesome feeling," Samuel said. "It's one thing to be selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and it's another thing to feel like you deserve to be there, you know, based on your resume. Having to wait your turn is a process and it gets a little frustrating because we don't know the criteria and things like that."
His time in New England (which resulted in two Super Bowl rings, a First Team All-Pro selection, a Pro Bowl and being named to the franchise's All-Decade team) laid the foundation for Samuel to be confident, both in his play and how he carries himself.
"Being born into that system, a bunch of bunch of vets on the team really helped guide my career a lot," Samuel said. "I think that was the best thing that could ever happen to me, being drafted to the to the Patriots. ... I wasn't out doing a lot of crazy things that I shouldn't have been doing. So I was able to focus, then I got my opportunity, and when I finally got my opportunity, I was able to show what I can do in my abilities."
Some of those veteran players in the secondary alongside Samuel are either in the Hall of Fame already (cornerback Ty Law was inducted in 2019) or eventually will be (safety Rodney Harrison still remains on the ballot). When asked about what it would mean for two cornerbacks from the same team to share the same honor in Canton, he remembered a conversation he had with Law following a game early in his career.
Samuel said that Law -- who had just grabbed an interception that game and had it sitting in his locker -- made a note that he was just a few more picks away from his 50th in his career. That moment stuck with Samuel, saying it showed the young ballhawk that maybe the best cornerbacks don't just stop the receiver they're guarding. Maybe the best ones are the ones who go out and get the ball back.
"To (possibly) have two cornerbacks going into the Hall of Fame on the same team will obviously be something that not a lot of teams can say they have or achieve," Samuel said. "Me and Ty, you know, two players that definitely deserve it."
So will Samuel be inducted in 2026? That's out of his control, he mentioned. He did want to reiterate that, even if he's not announced as a Hall of Famer this year, he deserves to be introduced with the following introduction.
"Asante Samuel: two-time Super Bowl champion, Pro Bowler, All-Pro, record breaking cornerback, and I'm the last cornerback to intercept 15 interceptions during the 16 game season era," Samuel said. "I led the NFL in interceptions two times. The list goes on."
