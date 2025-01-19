Former Patriots QB Predicted to Replace Aaron Rodgers
The New England Patriots are heading into the offseason with quite a few questions surrounding the team. Thankfully, they're not in the same situation that their AFC East rival New York Jets are facing.
Aaron Rodgers could very well be on his way out of town. He is 41 years old and the Jets seem destined for a rebuild. Nothing went right for New York during the 2024 NFL season.
With that in mind, the question would become, who do the Jets target to replace Rodgers?
Funny enough, a former Patriots' quarterback has been named a potential candidate.
Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports has suggested that New York could replace Rodgers with former New England signal caller Mac Jones. He also suggested that the Jets could draft Jaxson Dart along with signing Jones.
"That won't thrill the always-angry, disillusioned and defeated Jets fan base," Vacchiano wrote. "But Jones played well late in the season in an awful situation in Jacksonville, filling in for the injured Trevor Lawrence. He's still a former first-round pick, and he showed signs that, with good coaching, there's still talent there. So he could be a good stop-gap guy for a team that needs to start over with young arms."
Not long ago, Jones looked like the face of the future for the Patriots. Things didn't end up going that way, but he still has talent and showed a solid arm in 2024 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
During the 2024 season, Jones ended up playing in 10 games. He completed 65.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,672 yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Jones also scored a touchdown and racked up 92 yards on the ground.
At just 26 years old, there is still a chance that Jones could figure things out and earn the right to be a full-time starter once again.
That being said, this would be a major change for New York. Fans would not be happy to see Jones be the player brought in to replace Rodgers. It would clearly not make them a Super Bowl favorite by any stretch.
New England can just sit back and be happy that despite a rough 2024 season, they are locked in at quarterback with a rising star talent in Drake Maye.
