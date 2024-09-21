Former Patriots RB Announces Retirement
While he never had a big role with the New England Patriots, running back and wide receiver combo Ty Montgomery always had high potential. However, he never ended up becoming a major key for the offense.
That being said, Montgomery has now officially announced that he is retiring from the NFL.
In a recent post on his blog, Montgomery sent out a thankful message to end his retirement announcement.
"To the fans who have ever supported me or been a fan of my career, I’m so thankful. I hope you’ll continue to follow me on socials as I navigate life away from football and strive to Live Love. So many emotions are tied up to this decision, but just like every chapter of my life, I’m trusting God with it for what He’s done through it and where we’re going next. Live Love and Keep Building."
Montgomery ended up spending the final two years of his NFL career with the Patriots.
In 2022, he played in just one game. Last season, he played in 13 games, catching five passes for 40 yards and running three times for nine yards.
Throughout his entire NFL career, Montgomery ended up playing in 92 games. He carried the football 263 total times for 1,187 yards and seven touchdowns, while catching 147 passes for 1,159 and four touchdowns.
Granted, he never ended up becoming the player that many thought he would be when he was drafted with the No. 94 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He had a big year in his second season, racking up 457 rushing yards and three touchdowns and catching 44 passes for 348 yards.
All of that bieng said, Montgomery has officially retired. He was a longtime role player and a quality teammate. We wish him the best in the next chapter of his career.
