Patriots Named Landing Spot for Raiders TE
The New England Patriots have started off the 2024 NFL season much better than many expected them to. While they have a 1-1 record, they lost in Week 2 in overtime.
Jerod Mayo has helped lead his team to two very competitive games. It's very clear that the Patriots are going to be no pushover this season and that they could end up winning a solid number of games.
With that in mind, could New England explore the trade market to try and improve the roster?
Bleacher Report has suggested an intriguing tight end as a potential trade target for the Patriots. That tight end is none other than the Las Vegas Raiders' Harrison Bryant.
"Bryant could also make sense for the Patriots, whose leading receivers right now are tight ends Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper. While tight end isn't a major need for New England, the Patriots need receiving threats, plain and simple. Adding Bryant could give New England another option for subpackages and red-zone situations. It would also reunite him with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who previously coached Bryant in Cleveland."
Throughout his five-year NFL career, Bryant has not find a major role for himself. He has played in 67 career games, catching 89 passes for 791 yards and 10 touchdowns.
While he hasn't been utilized heavily within an offense, he has shown the ability to be an impact player when give the chance. A trade to New England could be exactly what helps him jumpstart his career.
At 26 years old, Bryant will hit free agency next offseason. If things don't work out for him with the Patriots, the franchise could move on quickly.
Bryant also would not cost New England a lot to acquire. A sixth or seventh-round draft pick would probably end up being the asking price. Making that move to potentially improve the offense would be worthwhile.
All of that being said, this is simply speculation about Bryant being a potential fit for the Patriots. There is no report that the team is actually interested in him. However, he could make sense.
