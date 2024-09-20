Drake Maye Shocks Patriots Fans: Tom Brady Not 'GOAT'?
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye made his brief NFL debut on Thursday night, stepping in for Jacoby Brissett during the fourth quarter of the team's blowout loss to the New York Jets.
Maye went 4-for-8 with 22 yards in the contest, but it was something the rookie did after the game that has some Patriots fans buzzing.
He called Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers the "GOAT."
Mike Garafolo of NFL Network was on the field after the game, and while he was near Maye, he heard the young signal-caller say that he was "waiting for the GOAT." He then shook hands with Rodgers.
Obviously, this has rubbed some of the Foxborough faithful the wrong way.
Calling Rodgers the greatest of all-time over Tom Brady? That is a cardinal sin in New England, and Maye will surely discover that soon enough.
In fairness to Maye, "GOAT" is not necessarily a term that is always specific to one individual. Maye almost certainly would have said the same thing for Brady. Or Peyton Manning. Or Joe Montana. Or (insert great quarterback name here).
So, before Pats fans rush to wait outside Maye's house with torches and pitchforks, we should probably calm down and realize that Maye's comment was not that serious.
And let's be honest: Rodgers is unquestionably one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, and it was on full display in the Week 3 AFC East clash.
The 40-year-old went 27-for-35 with 281 yards and a couple of touchdowns, carving up a Patriots defense that had looked mighty impressive the first two weeks of the season.
Through three games overall, Rodgers has thrown for 624 yards, five touchdowns and an interception while completing 67.4 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 103.1.
Things won't get any easier for New England next Sunday, as it will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Bay.
