Raiders Rookie Draws Comparison to Patriots’ Legend
The New England Patriots were lucky to have Rob Gronkowski playing for the franchise for years. Elite tight end production was never a question.
Gronkowski is one of the best to ever do it. However, there is a tight end that reminds many of Gronkowski and has a chance to be great in the NFL.
During a recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show, star wide receiver Davante Adams provided some glowing praise for Las Vegas Raiders' rookie tight end Brock Bowers.
"(Brock) shows some promise of looking like this guy (Gronk) that's on the screen with us right now."
Bowers has gotten off to a hot start to begin his NFL career. Through two games, the rookie has racked up 15 receptions for 156 yards. He has immediately established himself as a lethal weapon for the Raiders.
Looking at the two tight ends, Bowers stands in at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, while Gronkowski was 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds. Bowers may not be quite as big physically, but the way he plays is similar.
For a tight end, Bowers has great route-running ability and speed. He has found it easy to create separation against opposing defenders.
Already, he has become a go-to target for Las Vegas starting quarterback Gardner Minshew. To play as well as he has in his first two NFL games, his outlook for the future is off the charts.
It will be interesting to see how Bowers develops over the next few years. Receiving comparisons to Gronkowski as a rookie is an impressive feat. Adams may be biased towards his teammate, but the numbers are backing up the claims about the rookie's ability.
Expect to see the rookie tight end continue lighting up opposing defenses throughout the rest of the season. The Raiders seem to have snagged a good one with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Hopefully, he's able to live up to the hype and become a threat like Gronkowski was during his time with the Patriots.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!