Hard Knocks to Feature Patriots Legend Bill Belichick, UNC
Legendary former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and his new team at the University of North Carolina will be featured on Hard Knocks: Offseason.
NFL Insider Dov Kleiman took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce the news Friday afternoon, adding that "NFL Films could not find an NFL team to do it due to the Joe Schoen debacle last year..."
Joe Schoen and the New York Giants were featured on the previous season, featuring back-office decisions and other offseason news, to much calamity. The show detailed inner workings of the team, including the decision to allow running back Saquon Barkley to pursue new opportunities in free agency. The choice was disastrous for the Giants, who finished last in the NFC East, while Barkley helped secured a Super Bowl win for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Apparently, following the embarrassing run for the Giants, NFL Networks were unable to secure a team interested in participating in the show. Now, Hard Knocks will feature a college team for the first time, following Belichick and the Tar Heels as they navigate recruiting and other challenges in the offseason.
Belichick's coaching career began in 1975 with the Colts, then located in Baltimore, but he is best known for his 23-year career with the Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls, all of which with legendary quarterback Tom Brady as signal caller.
In January 2024, Belichick announced his retirement from coaching following team struggles without Brady. Belichick spent the 2024-2025 season as a commentator, with weekly appearances on the Pat McAffe Show and covering the 2024 NFL draft. Belichick couldn't stay away from coaching for long, however, and rumors began swirling in December 2024 that Belichick may make a return.
To the surprise of many, Belichick accepted an offer from UNC, and is reportedly "fully committed" to the shift to college ball. Some speculated that Belichick would renege on the decision and come back to the NFL, however the decision to be featured on Hard Knocks is sure to shut those rumors down.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!