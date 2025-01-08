Teams Asking Patriots Legend to Reconsider Coaching Decision
New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick recently found a new home with the North Carolina Tar Heels as their head football coach.
Seeing him make the leap from the NFL to college football was a major surprise. However, is there a chance that his job at North Carolina could already be in jeopardy?
Belichick is receiving interest from NFL teams once again with the coaching carousel is full swing.
According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, multiple NFL teams have reached out to Belichick to see if he would reconsider moving to college football. One of those teams was the Las Vegas Raiders.
Pelissero reported that Tom Brady, who is a minority owner of the Raiders, has talked with Belichick recently.
That would be a wild scenario for Belichick. To agree to terms with North Carolina and leave so quickly would be a crushing blow to the Tar Heels.
Of course, there have been no reports about whether or not Belichick has been receptive to the idea.
One thing to note about this situation is that Belichick does have a $10 million buyout in his contract with the Tar Heels. Whoever wants to hire him to come back to the NFL so quickly would have to pay up to do so.
While this is a bit of a surprise, it's also not a surprise. Belichick is one of the greatest NFL head coaches of all-time. There are a lot of teams who would love to have him leading the way.
It will be very interesting to find out whether or not Belichick is entertaining the idea of leaving North Carolina to head back to the NFL.
Only time will tell, but this is a situation to monitor very closely. Seeing Belichick land with the Raiders would add further intrigue, as Brady would technically be his boss.
Expect to hear more updates about Belichick in the near future. For now, this is just a report of teams interested in Belichick but not the legendary head coach considering a jump back into the NFL.
