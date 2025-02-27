Patriots Giving Up on Tee Higgins
It's no secret that the New England Patriots are looking to add depth in several areas this offseason, with their hottest free agency target being Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. However, that could all be changing.
Insider Chad Gaff of The Athletic reported from the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week that the Patriots are no longer pursing Higgins in free agency. This comes just a few days after it was reported that Higgins was still on the market and far from guaranteed an extension in Cincinnati.
"New England’s blueprint for the offseason does not include pursuing Higgins," Gaff wrote. "As the Patriots are reshaped in Mike Vrabel’s likeness, they want to prioritize building through the offensive and defensive lines and will make that goal No. 1 of this offseason."
While the Patriots currently have the largest salary cap space in the NFL at about $131 million, accquiring Higgins would require a huge chunk of change. Some reports put the price tag for Higgins as large as $30 million, a huge hit to cap space even with a record-setting 2025 salary cap.
Despite playing for only 12 games and starting for nine due to injury, Higgins racked up an impressive 73 receptions and 911 yards for the Bengals during the 2024 season. Although these numbers are generally lower than his previous four seasons with the Bengals, he scored a career-high 10 touchdowns in 2024, which may be what drew the Pats to him in his upcoming free agency.
New England seems to be shifting strategies in the Mike Vrabel era after back-to-back four win seasons. Though they've found the next face of the franchise in quarterback Drake Maye, they're ranked towards the bottom of the pack for both offensive and defensive lines, and are likely looking for remedies at the NFL Draft and in free agency.
"In free agency, the Patriots are planning to focus on the offensive and defensive lines. While that could give them more flexibility with the fourth pick in the draft, going after an offensive or defensive lineman there remains the likeliest option," Gaff wrote.
No matter what the Patriots do in free agency, it seems the window has closed for Tee Higgins to don white and blue next season. While the Pats certainly do need a better receiving corps for Drake Maye, they may be looking to the 2025 NFL Draft for more talent.
We'll find out on April 24 when the draft begins from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!