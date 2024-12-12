The Hilarious Reason Patriots' Bill Belichick Won't Work in College
Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has taken the North Carolina Tar Heels' head-coaching job, which certainly comes as a surprise.
First of all, the idea of Belichick going from the NFL level to the collegiate ranks is strange. Belichick has never coached in college before, and it would seem like a step down for the six-time Super Bowl champion.
Second, North Carolina isn't exactly known for its football program. It isn't Ohio State, Alabama or Georgia.
Nevertheless, Belichick is joining the ACC, and current Patriots center and former New England quarterback Brian Hoyer don't think it will go over very well.
“ Some of those squad meetings with Bill in the morning were 50-60 minutes,” Andrews said on the Quick Snap podcast.
Hoyer then extrapolated on Andrews' point with a rather hilarious anecdote.
“The amount of people who would run to the bathroom after those long meetings — by the time I was in my 14th year, if he had shifted to speaking to the defense, and I had to pee, I was like, I got to get up,” Hoyer said. " It’d already be 8:30, and he hadn’t even gotten to special teams.”
So, basically, Andrews and Hoyer don't exactly think that Belichick's tactics will work on college kids, which is a pretty salient point.
Not only that, but collegiate coaching also involves intensive recruiting, which is something that Belichick has never done.
This is why you frequently see college coaches jump to the pros and not the other way around.
Of course, regardless of what anyone thinks, the 72-year-old patrolling North Carolina's sideline next season, so the jury is out on the Pats legend.
Belichick spent 24 years as Patriots head coach, leading the team to nine Super Bowl appearances and 17 AFC East division titles.
