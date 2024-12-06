Odd Detail Emerges in Patriots’ Bill Belichick, UNC Rumors
By now, you've heard the chatter that former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has interviewed for the North Carolina Tar Heels job.
It definitely came out of left field given that Belichick has never coached on the collegiate level and given that there have been rumors he could ultimately take the Jacksonville Jaguars job.
But perhaps the interest between Belichick and North Carolina isn't all that serious?
Sources have hinted that to Karen Guregian of MassLive.
"According to MassLive’s Karen Guregian’s sources, the interest from Belichick and UNC may only be cosmetic at this point. Both sides would benefit from the exposure," wrote Matt Vautour of MassLive.
But would this really help Belichick get exposure?
North Carolina isn't exactly Ohio State or Alabama. It is certainly not known as a premier football program, so Belichick taking an interview with the Tar Heels probably wouldn't do a whole lot to boost his status in the NFL.
And seriously, does Belichick really need exposure?
Everyone knows who Belichick is. He coached the Patriots for 24 years and won six Super Bowl championships while leading them to nine Super Bowl appearances in total. Plus, he guided New England to 17 AFC East division titles.
The 72-year-old is widely viewed as one of the best coaches in NFL history, so his name alone carries enough cachet. He didn't need to interview for any NCAA vacancy in order to make himself more of a commodity.
Interviewing Belichick obviously benefits North Carolina, but it doesn't seem like it would do a whole lot for Belichick.
On top of that, we don't even know if Belichick is fully committed to the idea of coaching anymore. He seems very content in his new broadcasting gig, so perhaps we have seen the last of Belichick patrolling the sidelines.
