Colts Could Add Former Patriots Starting QB
Former New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac jones got a new opportunity with the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. After Trevor Lawrence went down with an injury, Jones ended up receiving a getting a lot of playing time.
Jones was solid during his time with the Patriots, but he never developed to being a franchise caliber quarterback. Unfortunately, things ended poorly and New England moved on.
Heading into the NFL offseason, Jones will be a free agent. He will be looking for another opportunity to compete for playing time.
With that being said, Jones has been linked to an intriguing team in the AFC South.
Mike Roberts of Last Word on Sports has connected Jones as a possible fit for the Indianapolis Colts.
"Signing Mac Jones is more realistic," Roberts wrote. "He’ll be a lot cheaper than Darnold, who might land a deal worth $196 million this offseason. Jones could replace free agent Joe Flacco, who might decide to retire or sign with another team. Jones could start if Richardson goes down with an injury. And there’s a possibility he could beat out Richardson for the starting job during training camp."
Throughout the course of the 2024 NFL season with the Jaguars, Jones completed 65.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,672 yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also picked up 92 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
At 26 years old, Jones still has a chance to turn his career back around and reach his starting potential. Landing with a team like the Colts could help him do just that.
In his 52 career games played, Jones has completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 10,590 yards, 54 touchdowns, and 44 interceptions. He has shown enough that he can be a quality backup at least.
It will be interesting to see where Jones ends up. Indianapolis could be an option to watch for the former Patriots' signal caller.
