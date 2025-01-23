Insider Issues Bad News for Patriots' Draft Plans
The top of this year's NFL draft looks unpredictable, and the New England Patriots are right in the thick of it.
As they sit at the fourth-overall pick in this year's draft, the Patriots have an opportunity to land one of the top prospects within the class. However, who New England ends up acquiring all depends on how the cards fall in front of them within the first three picks-- held by the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants.
All three teams could be in the market for a quarterback, but in a wonky class for the position, each franchise could also opt to go in a different direction and potentially take best player available instead.
One of those teams who could go best player available may be the Titans, as new general manager hire Mike Borgonzi recently sounded off during his opening press conference that the team "won't pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL Draft."
In the eyes of ESPN insider Adam Schefter, that quote could mean that Tennessee has eyes on two potential prospects, meaning some bad news for the Patriots.
"The defensive lineman from Penn State, or the wide receiver-cornerback from Colorado," Schefter said, alluding to Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter. "That quote told me that they are not locked into taking a quarterback at one. That is not what New England wanted to hear-- that quote today."
Carter and Hunter have both been popular selections predicted to land with the Patriots during this year's draft cycle. Yet, that largely depends on how the quarterbacks fall. If the Titans, Browns, or Giants decide to pass on a signal caller like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, that creates a larger chance that neither blue-chip prospect will be on the board for New England.
The goal for the Patriots should be to leave this draft with either Carter or Hunter, as both land among the top prospects in the 2025 class. That means the more quarterback-hungry the teams in front of them are, the better.
The Titans may be keeping their options open outside of that coveted quarterback position, which could generate some added pressure for New England and their draft situation. Still, their odds of landing a generational talent are widely attainable.
