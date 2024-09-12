Patriots Named Landing Spot for Colorado Superstar
The New England Patriots are likely very interested in adding a young star wide receiver to help build around for the future.
Recently, they have been connected to wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is set to be a free agent after the season. He would be a good pickup, but there's another option that has been of interest as well.
That option is none other than Colorado Buffaloes superstar wide receiver and cornerback combo Travis Hunter.
Hunter has been mentioned as a potential Patriots' target quite a few times. Once again, he's being projected to end up with New England.
The 33rd Team recently released a new mock draft. In that mock draft, they have the Patriots selecting Hunter with the No. 3 overall pick.
"Travis Hunter can play cornerback or wide receiver at a high level, but the NFL values the receiver position more based on veteran salaries. Hunter will affect more plays on offense, so the New England Patriots would be wise to give their young receiving corps an explosive jolt. He brings great quickness, elite hands, focus, and versatility."
Bringing in a rookie like Hunter would give him years to grow and develop alongside rookie quarterback Drake Maye. He has elite playmaking ability and many believe he has superstar potential as a wide receiver.
Throughout the first two games of the season, Hunter has put up big numbers for Colorado. He has caught 17 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns.
Currently, New England is deploying a run-first option behind Rhamondre Stevenson. However, if they can add a dynamic talent like Hunter along with Maye, that could start changing that system.
Obviously, there is a lot of time left before the 2025 NFL Draft. No one knows where the Patriots will end up picking in the draft order or what Hunter's status will be by the end of the year.
All of that being said, it seems like Hunter is a name to keep a very close eye on throughout the season when it comes to New England.
