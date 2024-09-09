Patriots Urged To Sign Former Giants Offensive Piece
The New England Patriots may have shocked the NFL world with their Week 1 upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but that doesn't mean the team doesn't still have holes that need patching.
It remains pretty clear that the Patriots have some glaring issues, and their shaky offensive line is one of their most prominent problems.
That's why Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department is urging New England to sign former New York Giants offensive guard Mark Glowinski for immediate assistance.
Glowinski is certainly not a star, but he has proven to be solid in the past. Given that the Pats are currently starting Layden Robinson—a rookie fourth-round draft pick—at right guard, adding Glowinski to at least provide some competition would make sense.
The 32-year-old played in 13 games and made six starts for the Giants last season, landing a 63.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
New York released Glowinski in a cost-cutting move back in March.
Glowinski, who played his collegiate football at West Virginia, was originally selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
He spent three seasons with the Seattle, serving as a full-time starter in only one of them. He then moved on to the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, where he ended up carving out a role as a regular.
Glowinski resided in Indianapolis for four years, missing just one game between his final three seasons with the club.
The Wilkes-Barre, Pa. native proceeded to join the Giants in free agency in March 2022.
The Patriots' offensive line was ranked just 31st in the NFL by Pro Football Network heading into 2024, and one win is not going to suddenly change that.
One of the primary reasons New England has opted to start Jacoby Brissett over rookie Drake Maye at quarterback is because of the volatile protection up front, so, obviously, the offensive line is an area the Pats need to address.
Whether or not the Patriots will try to make some in-season improvements in the trenches remains to be seen, but if they do, Glowinski would certainly represent a fine option.