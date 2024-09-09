Patriots Legend Tom Brady Shares Funny Bill Belichick Remark
New England Patriots legend Tom Brady made his broadcasting debut for FOX on Sunday in Week 1 action between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.
During his first broadcast, Brady spoke out about his former head coach Bill Belichick.
When talking about the Cowboys dominating the Browns during the fourth quarter, Brady opened up about playing for a coach who wasn't scared to "cuss his players out." That seemed to be directed at Cleveland for having such a dud of a first game.
“I played for a coach that didn’t mind cussing his players out.”
Brady continued on, talking about how that was a good thing. Belichick was never scared to rip into his players when they played poorly. That kept the team honest and usually served its purpose by getting the team back on track.
When it comes to the Browns, they may need that kind of treatment from head coach Kevin Stefanski. After such a poor showing in pretty much every aspect of their season opener, Stefanski should light into his team. There is no excuse for that kind of a poor outing.
Looking back at the Brady and Belichick era, the Patriots were lucky to have had the leadership they both provided. Both the quarterback and his coach wanted to win and they understood that tough moments and words are needed in order to win at the highest level.
As for Brady's debut in the broadcasting booth, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic broke down his performance.
He did say that Brady "came across as nervous to open his Fox broadcasting career."
However, he continued forward, showering Brady with some praise as well.
"If the growth Brady showed from the first to the fourth quarter continues, he should be fine. Brady gives Fox a lot to work with."
All of that being said, New England fans will continue looking forward to Brady's broadcasting. There are sure to be more stories and nuggets of information about Brady's time with the Patriots and his time with Belichick directly.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!