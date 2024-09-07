Former Patriots QB Named Jordan Love Replacement
The Green Bay Packers might very well be looking for some help at the quarterback position. Jordan Love went down with a knee injury at the end of last night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
While no news has been revealed about his status moving forward, the injury looked bad. He could end up being forced to miss some time.
If Love is forced to miss time, the Packers could use another quarterback. They have Malik Willis in line to start right now, but could look at outside options.
CBS Sports recently took a look at a few quarterbacks that could help replace Love if a roster move is needed. They suggested that former New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe could be an option.
"The Western Kentucky product found himself on the outside looking in with the Patriots QB room, and he is now on the practice squad of the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Packers fans know a little something about Zappe, as his first NFL action came at Lambeau Field. When Brian Hoyer went down with a concussion in a Week 4 matchup vs. the Packers back in 2022, the rookie Zappe came in and completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown, while taking Aaron Rodgers to overtime. In all, Zappe is 4-4 as a starter and has thrown for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. If you're looking for a younger player with a big arm who once caught the eye of Bill Belichick, you have it in Zappe."
Zappe would be an intriguing pickup for Green Bay. He could end up sliding in as the starter over Willis if they were to acquire him.
During his time with the Patriots, Zappe showed flashes of big-time potential. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to do it consistently and his time with the franchise ended after New England drafted Drake Maye.
It will be interesting to see what happens with the Packers. Hopefully, the Love injury isn't as serious as it looked. However, if it is, Zappe could make sense as a fill-in option.
