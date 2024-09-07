Patriots Urged to Watch Arizona Star
The New England Patriots have a massive need at the wide receiver moving forward. As they look to work their way back into being contenders, they'll need to make some major upgrades to the offense.
Drake Maye was drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He's going to be the quarterback of the future for the Patriots, but he doesn't appear to have a true No. 1 right now.
Keeping that in mind, New England is being urged to keep a close eye on one specific wideout.
Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston is pushing the team to watch Arizona Wildcats standout wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
"McMillan is the No. 1 wideout in the 2025 draft class. He has speed, size (6-foot-5, 212 pounds) and an amazing ability to get open. He set a school record with 304 receiving yards last week against New Mexico, and we should expect another monster performance Saturday versus a much-inferior Northern Arizona defense. A lot of Arizona's games are on late at night for people who live in New England, but trust us, these matchups are worth watching because of McMillan. He is box office."
McMillan has started looking like potentially the best wide receiver in the nation. In Week 1 action, he put up monster production.
Against New Mexico, McMillan ended up catching 10 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns.
Bringing in a weapon like that for Maye would be huge. He would instantly give them No. 1 talent at wide receiver.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and just over 210 pounds with elite athleticism, great route-running, and exceptional run after the catch ability, McMillan projects to be a superstar. He's the kind of player that could grow and develop with Maye and turn into a top NFL tandem.
All of that being said, the 2025 NFL Draft is a long way away. McMillan is going to be a high draft pick and the Patriots are expected to have a high enough pick to get him if they want him.
He's certainly a name to watch for New England throughout the college football season as a potential fit.
