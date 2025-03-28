Patriots Should Pass on Will Campbell
When it comes to the plethora of data points the New England Patriots need to consider among 2025 NFL Draft prospects, a particularly important number surfaced recently. That number is relevant to how the Patriots will spend its first-round draft pick:
32 5/8. It was the number of inches Will Campbell's arm length turned out to be during the LSU Pro Day this week. Why is that so significant? First, let's look at the arm length of the first tackle selected in each of the last 10 NFL Drafts.
- 2024: Joe Alt - 34 ¼”
- 2023: Paris Johnson - 36 ⅛”
- 2022: Ikem Ekwonu - 34”
- 2021: Penei Sewell - 33 ¼”
- 2020: Andrew Thomas - 36 ⅛”
- 2019: Andre Dillard - 33 ½”
- 2018: Mike McGlinchey - 34”
- 2017: Garrett Bolles - 34”
- 2016: Ronnie Stanley - 35 ⅝”
- 2015: Brandon Scherff - 33 ⅜”
Not one of the first tackles to be selected among the last decade had arms measuring less than 33 3/8". Via data from MockDraftable, every Pro Bowl and All Pro tackle spanning more than two decades have had arm lengths measuring at least 33 inches.
While Campbell continues to push back on criticism regarding his arm length. To be fair, the LSU Tiger was dominant in Baton Rouge, so he does carry a plausible argument on the surface.
"For two years, nobody had any measurements on me and nobody said anything about my play," Campbell said Wednesday, "So now all of a sudden, an arm length decides if I'm a good player or not? I think it's BS."
The Patriots certainly need help at the left tackle position. In Drake Maye's rookie year, New England allowed 52 sacks (only four teams allowed more in 2024), rating dead last in passing yards as a team.
Will Campbell is an excellent offensive lineman and leader, serving as captain over the last two seasons in the SEC. However, prior to LSU's Pro Day, many believed he'd likely begin his career inside at guard where he could remain throughout his NFL career if he didn't eventually slide outside at tackle.
The data suggests an interior role could be permanent. Campbell disagrees.
Either way, when it comes to spending its first-round draft pick on April 24, the Patriots need a sure thing, especially at No. 4 overall. Relying on Campbell to be a plug-and-play rookie at left tackle, specifically, appears to be a risky hypothetical move for New England.
