Patriots' Stefon Diggs Reveals Massive Injury Update
The New England Patriots made their much-needed and long-awaited upgrade to the receiver room this free agency with their signing of Stefon Diggs to a three-year $69 million deal.
Though upon signing his deal with the Patriots, many began to question at what point Diggs would be ready to suit up for the first time in New England following his brutal knee injury last year with the Houston Texans. The four-time Pro Bowler tore his ACL in Week 8 of the 2024 campaign, effectively putting his availability in jeopardy for the start of his 11th season in the league.
However, according to Diggs himself at his opening presser upon joining New England, it seems like he could be getting back on the field sooner than initially expected.
When asked about how his recovery process has been since being sidelined, Diggs noted that he's ahead of schedule on a return, emphasizing the importance he's placed on working smarter.
"I'm ahead of schedule," Diggs said. "Trying to stay ahead of schedule. I've been pretty serious about the grind process as far as the rehab and everything. Shoutout to Dr. Reef, I'm ahead of schedule right now, trying to stay there at this point, trying to work a little smarter. I'm a hard worker, so I like to put a lot on my plate at one time, but I'm trying to reel it back a little, just to be a little more smart."
It's not completely clear as to when Diggs will be ready to put on a Patriots uniform, but the comments here could inevitably snowball into a positive outcome to start the year, and perhaps line him in to play during Week One of the season.
And while it remains to be seen in what form Diggs will be in following a devastating ACL injury as an age-31 wideout, if he can look similar to how he looked last year before going down, it'll mean huge things for this New England offense. In the eight games he played in, he had 496 yards on 47 catches, along with five total touchdowns in the process.
It'll likely take until closer to training camp and the open of next season to truly file down when Diggs will be ready to roll, but the wheels at least seem to be spinning in the right direction.
