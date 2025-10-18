Insider Solves Ongoing Patriots Uniform Mystery
If you've spotted the small lettering on New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson's uniform, you're not alone. It's been a hot topic on social media throughout the rookie's first few games in the NFL, and now we have answers.
After former NFL quarterback and current Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick posed the question on X, reporters quickly got to work on why the letters in HENDERSON looked pushed together compared to his running back counterparts of STEVENSON and GIBSON.
The Athletic's Diana Russini released a column this week, diving into the mystery of Henderson's name plate ... and the answer makes a lot of sense.
From Russini: "I was told Henderson prefers a jersey cut in which the stripes sit tight against the nameplate. To keep those stripes visible, the equipment staff has to squeeze the lettering, which is why his name looks bite-sized. Stefon Diggs is the only other Patriots player who wears that specific style of jersey, but his shorter last name means the typography isn’t an issue."
When asked about it by Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald, Henderson had a brief answer to why the letters were smushed together, though he's not asking any questions about it.
"I low-key like it," the Ohio State rookie said in front of his locker earlier this week.
Henderson, who was selected with the No. 38 overall pick, has yet to truly break out for the Patriots. The 22-year-old has racked up 148 yards and a touchdown on 41 carries, which comes out to an average of 3.6 yards per attempt, to go alongside 16 catches for 99 yards.
As for the Patriots on the field, their uniforms have been a consistent topic of conversation. The team has worn four different uniform combinations this season (blue-on-blue, blue-on-silver, white-on-white, Pat Patriot reds). Against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, the team will break out their typical road uniform -- their away white uniform on blue pants.
Later on in the season, the Patriots will unveil their NFL Rivalries uniform, a nod to the unpredictable weather of the northeast. Those "nor'easter" blue jerseys will make their debut on Thursday Night Football in Week 11 against the AFC East rival New York Jets.
And Fitzpatrick -- who will be in attendance for that game -- will now know why Henderson's nameplate looks like that up close in person.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!