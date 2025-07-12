Insider Reveals Ambitious Patriots Prediction
The New England Patriots have overhauled their roster this offseason, making significant moves on both sides of the ball thanks to having expansive cap room.
But have the Patriots improved enough to actually make the playoffs? Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk thinks so, predicting that New England will make a run in 2025.
“I think the Patriots are going to pretty good this year. I think Mike Vrabel is going to come in and change the culture the right way,” Florio said. “I think they’ve gotten some players that are going to make a difference. The key is the coach and Vrabel understands how to put a team together.”
The Pats are coming off of back-to-back four-win campaigns and have made just one playoff appearance since Tom Brady departed in March 2020. Could the drought end this year?
“I think the Patriots can make the playoffs," Florio said. "... Not saying they’re gonna run it all the way to the Super Bowl, but they can upset a team or two if they get to the postseason.”
So not only does Florio feel that New England can make the playoffs, but he also feels that the Pats can win a game or two if they get there, which is certainly jarring.
The Patriots still have plenty of questions both offensively and defensively. We don't know how their receiving corps will shape up, as they are relying a whole lot on a 31-year-old Stefon Diggs who is recovering from a torn ACL. The offensive line is still a concern, and New England's pass rush remains a point of contention.
On the flip side, the Pats play in a relatively weak AFC East division, and their schedule is pretty favorable. So perhaps they could be better than many are anticipating.
