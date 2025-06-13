Insider Reveals Explosive Update on Patriots' Stefon Diggs
The New England Patriots certainly have high expectations for wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who is hoping to establish himself as the No. 1 receiver the team has so desperately needed.
The Patriots signed Diggs to a three-year deal in free agency, knowing full well that the 31-year-old was recovering from a torn ACL.
Given the severity of the injury and Diggs' age, there was obvious trepidation as to whether or not he would ever be the same again, and even his Week 1 status is in question.
However, Patriots insider Evan Lazar provided a pretty positive update after watching Diggs at mandatory minicamp, and fans will surely be happy with the intel.
"WRs Stefon Diggs (ACL rehab) and Ja'Lynn Polk (shoulder) seemed to be on the same program this spring. The two repped with the offense through the jog-through periods but worked off to the side during team drills," Lazar wrote. "Diggs looks explosive and was cutting at full speed, while the star wideout's goal is to be ready for Week 1."
The fact that Diggs is already doing all of that work with no limitations is clearly a great sign moving forward, even if New England is still likely to approach the situation with understandable caution.
Diggs played in just eight games with the Houston Texans last season before going down with the injury, managing 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns during is time on the field.
The four-time Pro Bowler had previously logged six straight 1,000-yard campaigns, topping out at 1,535 yards (which led the NFL) with the Buffalo Bills back in 2020.
Drake Maye had the worst receiving corps in the league at his disposal last year, so getting a fully healthy Diggs into the fold would absolutely pay major dividends for the young quarterback.
