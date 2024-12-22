Insider Reveals Latest View on Jerod Mayo's Patriots Future
There has been quite a bit of speculation that New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is on the hot seat, and some are outright calling for his job.
But is Mayo really in danger of being fired after just his first year on the sideline?
Ian Rapoport of NFL media provided an update on Mayo's situation before the Patriots' Week 16 matchup with the Buffalo Bills and seems to feel that Mayo is safe. For the most part.
“There are starting to be some questions about the New England Patriots and their head coach Jerod Mayo. Here’s my understanding of this situation: The Krafts want to keep Jerod Mayo,” Rapoport said on NFL Gameday. “They believe he is the leader of the organization for the future and they knew it would be a multi-year process to get this thing right. That is their stance right now."
But could that change if things continue to unravel for New England over the final three games of the regular season? Rapoport didn't rule it out.
"Now, if things go off the rails, they really struggle and he loses the locker room the last couple games of the season — we’ve seen this thing turn," added Rapoport. "As of now, the Patriots believe Jerod Mayo is going be there for the future.”
Regardless of how brutal Mayo's debut campaign has been, it does seem somewhat hard to believe that the Pats would can him.
Mayo wasn't exactly handed an elite roster to work with, so you have to figure that the Patriots will afford him at least one more season to get things right.
That being said, Mayo's refusal to check himself in postgame interviews and his lack of in-game adjustments are definitely red flags, so you can understand why so many think that New England should move on from him after 2024.
We'll see what becomes of Mayo after the season.
