Patriots Analyst Calls for Jerod Mayo's Job
The first year of the Jerod Mayo era has not exactly gotten off to a great start in Foxborough, and some are wondering if the New England Patriots will ultimately part ways with the head coach after the season.
Count NESN's Travis Thomas among those who want to see Mayo gone after 2024.
During a recent episode of Boston Has Entered The Chat, Thomas revealed that he thinks Mayo was not prepared to take the Patriots job.
“Look, I’m a broken record, I guess,” Thomas said. “The guy’s in over his skis. He shouldn’t have been hired for this job without having a little, I almost wish Bob Kraft brought him in, in a different capacity, and let him learn on the gig.”
Mayo had previously been serving as New England's linebackers coach and was then elevated to the role of head coach after the departure of Bill Belichick.
“From your defense collapsing at the end of games, literally looking gassed yet again, to you putting your foot in your mouth damn near weekly, it feels like around here, to you just not being able to adjust in-game and make critical adjustments," added Thomas.
Thomas didn't stop there, however. He went on to say that Mayo should lose his job if the Pats ultimately lose out the rest of the way.
“I think this team’s gonna lose out the rest of the year, and I think that will help usher the Jerod Mayo era out," he concluded.
It seems rather unlikely that the Patriots will can Mayo after just one season. After all, he didn't have a whole lot to work with heading into 2024.
On the other hand, though, Thomas is right in that Mayo has made a plethora of comments throughout the season that he probably should have kept to himself, and some of his in-game decisions have been questionable, to say the least.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!