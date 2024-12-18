Patriots Legend Reveals Jerod Mayo's Biggest Problem
It hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for Jerod Mayo in his debut campaign as New England Patriots head coach.
The Patriots are just 3-11, and Mayo has constantly been under fire for his questionable in-game decisions. However, the former NFL linebacker may have an even bigger problem than X's and O's.
His mouth.
Mayo has made a plethora of eyebrow-raising comments throughout the season, and it's a big part of the reason why some feel he should lose his job.
New England legend Devin McCourty feels that Mayo needs to learn to control his emotions.
“I think the biggest thing everybody always talks about is what is said after the game and then what is going to be said the next day," McCourty said on the Eye on Foxborough podcast. "I would say that’s probably been his biggest blunder of the season of trying to figure out and control your emotions and everything right after a game, to be able to address the situation, address what happened, whatever it is that goes on."
Most recently, Mayo appeared to call out offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt following the Pats' loss to the Arizona Cardinals in his most recent verbal blunder.
While Mayo clearly wasn't afforded a very talented roster upon taking the Patriots job, it's little things like maintaining your composure in postgame press conferences that will go a long way in securing the front office's faith in you.
Mayo has done a very poor job of doing that, and while it looks like Robert Kraft is going to give him another chance in 2025, you have to wonder if New England is seriously weighing the possibility of going in a different direction next season.
The Pats will face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium this Sunday. at 4:25 PM (EST).
