Insider Sends Patriots Fans Warning Over CB Signing
The New England Patriots embarked on quite the free-agent spending spree back in March, flexing their salary cap muscles to address numerous positions of need.
One of the Patriots' most expensive additions was cornerback Carlton Davis, who signed a three-year, $54 million contract with New England to play alongside of Christian Gonzalez.
The problem is that Davis has been mostly a no-show throughout the Pats' offseason program. He began training camp on the NFI list, and after being cleared to practice, Davis is hurt once again.
Davis has missed several training camp practices as a result of an undisclosed injury, which has Patriots fans already frustrated over the costly signing.
However, Tom Curran of NBC Sports has addressed angry New England fans and has warned them against jumping to conclusions.
"I have seen Carlton Davis twice in the last 24 hours, both times he was taking part in some rehab football activities, or at least was going from those activities. He was in football uniform," Curran said. "It's not time to start saying it was a horrendous free agent signing."
Here's the thing with Davis, though: injuries have always been a part of his resume. He has never played a full season since entering the NFL in 2018. As a matter of fact, he has never even appeared in more than 14 games in any individual campaign.
Last year, the 28-year-old played in 13 contests with the Detroit Lions, registering 56 tackles, a couple of interceptions and 11 passes defended.
When healthy, Davis is a very solid player. He has never made a Pro Bowl, but he is definitely a better than average cornerback who should serve as a terrific No. 2 to Gonzalez (who is also injured, by the way).
The operative phrase, though, is "when healthy."
Hopefully, Davis can get right soon and start participating in practice to gear up for what could be an exciting season in Foxborough.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!