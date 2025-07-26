Patriots Pass Rusher Leading With Violence
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Count New England Patriots defensive end Keion White among those eager to showcase his talents on the field in 2025.
Known for gritty, workman-like approach to the game, White is feeling right at home under the no-nonsense tutelage of head coach Mike Vrabel. In fact, Vrabel’s example has helped to reinvigorate his desire to marshal his teammates into playing an intense and more aggressive style of defense.
“Leading with violence is always my type of style,” White told reporters following Friday’s practice. ”I don’t want the offense to get one yard… the standard should be negative yards every play.”
Though White’s first season with the Pats was statistically quiet, he still made his presence felt in the team’s front seven. Known primarily for his edge rush prowess during his time at Georgia Tech, White was a jack of all trades as a rookie. The 6'4", 287-pounder aligned at outside linebacker, set in a three-point stance, rushed the passer, played the run, and even dropped into coverage as well. White finished the season having logged 26 total tackles, three passes-defensed and one sack.
White followed up his rookie campaign with a statistically-respectable second season in New England. he compiled 56 total tackles, 16 QB hits, seven tackles-for-loss, five passes-defensed and two forced fumbles.
This season, White projects as a significant factor in Vrabel’s defense. The ex-Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket exhibits the physical size, athleticism and versatility move all over the defensive front. White is still considered a developmental talent as a pass-rush prospect. However, he can also be an immediate contributor against the run, provided he is placed on the edges. Therefore, it is not a stretch to think that White will quickly find success, In fact, While acknowledged that the team has already installed packages that see him bump inside with newcomer Milton Williams moving outside, all while working alongside tackle Christian Barmore.
Still, the synergy he builds with his both his teammates and Vrabel will be forged largely in part by the success they enjoy on the field.
“My working relationships are usually determined by whether we are winning or losing, so that’s big for me,” White said. “And then you just go from there. So, is he a good coach, and how can he make me better? And that’s the biggest relationship I have. Everything else will take care of itself.”
As for how the well the connection is going to date with his third head coach in as many seasons, White responded in kind with a sly grin …
“I think he’s a pretty good coach,” he said, “because he helps me get better.”
