Former QB Takes Shot At Patriots
The New England Patriots have been one of the most-discussed teams of the NFL offseason, and were very active in free agency when the new league year began. Along with signing the likes of stars Milton Williams, Carlton Davis, and Stefon Diggs, the Patriots also made a noteworthy trade.
The Patriots shipped backup quarterback Joe Milton to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round pick. New England also sent a seventh-round pick to the Cowboys as part of the deal. Milton became a popular name in trade rumors after a terrific performance to close out the 2024 season against the Buffalo Bills. The Tennessee product went 22-of-29 for 241 yards, a passing touchdown, and a rushing touchdown to lead the Patriots to a Week 18 win.
And while the game was played largely against backups, it was enough to garner interest from teams around the league. After New England signed quarterback Josh Dobbs to a deal worth backup quarterback money, it was evident they were okay with trading away their young former draft pick.
Milton spoke with the Cowboys' media team on the trade, and if he preffered being in Dallas as to being in New England.
"Definitely, I preferred it,” Milton said. “That was something me and my team put together. They were able to get it done, I really didn’t have to do much or say much. So just shout out to my agent, that’s pretty much it.”
Milton then highlighted Dak Prescott as a leader, and seemed to throw a bit of shade at the Patriots in doing so.
"Dak is a great leader,” Milton said via Pro Football Talk. “All respect to him. He literally goes out of his way to help me, no matter if the coach is talking in the meeting, he literally goes out of his way to help. . . . I’ve been in another building. I know how that goes. It’s just very different over here.”
Milton will all but certainly be the No. 2 behind Prescott in Dallas.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!