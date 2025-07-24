Patriots Defender Shares Promising Health Update
Last season, we didn't get to see too much action out of New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore.
As the Patriots' defender went into the 2024 NFL season suffering from blood clots in his lungs to keep him out until Week 11, effectively limiting him to four games on the field, before he would eventually be ruled out for the remained of the year with the same diagnosis.
However, heading into the 2025 season with what will be his fifth season with the Patriots, Barmore is back to feeling healthy and back on the field for New England's training camp getting kicked off this week, appearing both refreshed and invigorated for a bounce-back campaign underway, while standing out physically as well.
During Patriots camp, Barmore dove into some of the latest on his health and recovery, a few weeks away from the coming season, noting he's been able to get into the "best shape possible" he could be in with the help of his coaches, going from 325 pounds to 305 pounds across the offseason.
“Really, doing a lot of conditioning, a lot of running, a lot of core work and all that,” Barmore said, via MassLive's Mark Daniels. “Working hard with [strength] coach Frank [Piraino], too. Had a good plan for me to keep on really having me in the best shape possible. These coaches I have and the medical staff really have good people to help me get in the best possible shape I could be in. I’m really grateful for that.”
“I feel real better. I feel so [much] faster. I feel lighter. I feel way quicker. I feel like I move way better. It’s the best I’ve felt since I’ve been in the league.”
Barmore, who was a force when healthy during his 2023 campaign with the Patriots, will look to get back in the groove this coming season, starting with a productive preparation for next season both before and during camp. Barmore reportedly focused on core workouts, featuring ladder, footwork and conditioning drills to get to the condition he's at now heading into August.
And with an opportunity to return to the field this coming season at full strength, Barmore has kept his drive high a few weeks out from Week One kicking off.
“Really, by being motivated. I want to be the best player I can be for this team,” Barmore said. “I want to be the best player I can be for this defense. I want to come in here and show that I really love doing this… I want to be in the (best) shape I’ve ever been.”
It'll be a big season ahead for Barmore, and one where he could have a chance to emerge back onto the scene with a major impact on this New England front under Mike Vrabel.
